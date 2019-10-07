Clear

Madison police looking for suspects using stolen credit cards

Help police if you can

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department is asking the public to help it identify suspects using stolen credit cards.

The department said the suspects used the credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in electronics and gift cards at Walmart.

The purchases appear to be within the last month.

If you can identify anyone in the attached photos, send an email to tellmpd@madisonal.gov.

