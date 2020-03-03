Madison police looking for escaped teen who was ordered to treatment facility

The Madison Police Department is looking for an escaped individual who was court-ordered to the Bradford Treatment Center on Browns Ferry Road.
According to the department, Elisha McMeans, 18, was last seen wearing a green shirt, Alabama ball cap and khaki pants.
McMeans was last seen in the area of the Shell gas station at the intersection of Balch Road and Gillespie Road.
The departmetn says McMeans is not considered a threat and is no longer in Madison.
If you have any information regarding this subject or his location please contact the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.
