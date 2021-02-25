Madison police say ‘suspicious package’ found at apartment complex is not a threat

UPDATE: Madison police and the Huntsville Bomb Squad have determined the package to be non-threatening and have cleared the scene.

They say maintenance was doing a routine check, and the call came in around 1:25 p.m. Officers cleared the building as a precaution, and the FBI and ATF responded.

Madison police are investigating a suspicious package at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Officers are at Madison Landing Apartments at 2002 Flagstone Drive.

