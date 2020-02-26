Victim shot multiple times in Madison shooting

Madison police are investigating an overnight shooting in the 100 block of Royal Drive.

Officers responded on Tuesday around 10 p.m. and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They began providing first aid to the victim.

The victim, whose name is not being released right now, was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Police say the most recent update was that the victim was in stable condition.

Detectives say during the investigation, it was discovered a bullet entered a nearby apartment, but there were no injuries from that. They have identified persons of interest, but the police department says that information will not be released currently.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-772-5689 during the day or dispatch at 256-722-7190 for after-hours calls.