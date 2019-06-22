Madison police investigating early Saturday shooting

Madison Police responded to the 100 block of Mattie Court about 4:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting victim.

Responding officers found one subject with a gunshot wound, said Capt. John Stringer, department spokesman.

That person was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Stringer said officers and detectives learned the subjects knew each other. It is suspected alcohol was involved, he said.

The investigation is ongoing.