Clear

Madison police investigating early Saturday shooting

The investigation is ongoing

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Madison Police responded to the 100 block of Mattie Court about 4:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting victim.

Responding officers found one subject with a gunshot wound, said Capt. John Stringer, department spokesman.

That person was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Stringer said officers and detectives learned the subjects knew each other. It is suspected alcohol was involved, he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events