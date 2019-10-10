Madison police investigating armed robbery at Verizon

Madison police are investigating an armed robbery at the Verizon store on Madison Boulevard.

The department says the suspect is a white male wearing a white mask, black hoodie and blue jeans. They say he is armed with a handgun.

Police are at the scene, and the area is blocked off. Dogs are sniffing for a trail.

The same store was robbed by an armed suspect in mid-September. Police say employees were zip-tied and held at gunpoint. Read more on that here and here.