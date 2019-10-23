Madison police: Suspect in Sunday murder found with gunshot wounds in Tennessee hospital

The Madison Police Department says a suspect is in custody in Tennessee for a Sunday murder.

Spencer Xzavier Holden, 21, is being charged in the murder of Zeandre Marjuan Paul Zachary, 25. Police said Holden is accused of shooting Zachary multiple times.

Madison Police Chief Dave Jernigan said Wednesday morning that Zachary was taken to the hospital after being shot behind the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.

Police said Holden was located in a hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., overnight with multiple gunshot wounds. Chattanooga Police called detectives in Madison and informed them that Holden took a cab to the hospital. Holden is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police said Holden is from Madison and has family who lives in Chattanooga.

Maj. John Stringer said Chattanooga Police are investigating who shot Holden. At this time, Madison Police said it is unknown if the two shootings are related.

Stringer shared Holden and Zachary were acquaintances.

Madison Police said they will work with the Madison County District Attorney's office to extradite Holden back to Alabama after he is well enough to travel.

Stringer said detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting behind the Kroger in Madison on Sunday. Madison detectives are en route to interview Holden.

Madison Police said the department has had encounters with Holden in the past, but didn't have info about what charges he had previously faced with the department.

