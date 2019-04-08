Madison police charge man in vehicle burglaries

Madison City Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering to an automobile and six counts of fourth-degree theft of property.

Teanthony Rayshawn Murrell, 22, of Madison was arrested April 2 and booked on a $48,000 bond, said Capt. John Stringer of the department.

He was arrested on warrants obtained by detectives after an investigation into multiple cases of vehicle burglaries, Stringer said.