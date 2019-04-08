Madison City Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering to an automobile and six counts of fourth-degree theft of property.
Teanthony Rayshawn Murrell, 22, of Madison was arrested April 2 and booked on a $48,000 bond, said Capt. John Stringer of the department.
He was arrested on warrants obtained by detectives after an investigation into multiple cases of vehicle burglaries, Stringer said.
Related Content
- Madison police charge man in vehicle burglaries
- Florence man arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries
- Police seek help with Huntsville, Madison business burglaries spree
- Decatur Police: Suspect arrested for burglary, vehicle theft
- Florence police charge man with taking off with running vehicle
- Madison man turns 100
- Police searching for burglary suspects
- Burglary suspect arrested after running from deputies in Madison County
- Madison Co. deputies arrest woman for multiple home burglaries
- Madison Police Department hiring police officers
Scroll for more content...