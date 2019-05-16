Madison police charge 2 more in Skyline Road murder

Madison City Police have arrested two more people as part of the investigation of the May 6 murder of Luke Robert Pratt on Skyline Road in Madison.

That brings the total number of arrests in the case to 5.

Capt. John Stringer, police spokesman, said Hunter Guy Ray Dubois, 20, of Athens is charged with murder and first-degree burglary. He has $60,000 bonds for both charges.

Stringer said a juvenile also was arrested. The department is withholding additional information on that arrest due to the suspect’s age.

Dubois was arrested May 9 and the juvenile on May 13. The arrests were announced May 15.

Three others also have been charged in the murder.

Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney was arrested May 9 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., based on a warrant for capital murder and burglary. That same day, 19-year-old Austin Holmes from Toney was arrested for capital murder and burglary first-degree in Pratt’s death.

Hunter Mitchell Moore of Huntsville was charged May 6 with capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Pratt.