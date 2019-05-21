Madison police arrest another in Skyline Road murder; 1 suspect at large

The Madison Police Department says it has now made six arrests in the May 6 murder of Luke Robert Pratt in a home on Skyline Road.

The department said another suspect, Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey, is still at large. Capt. John Stringer, police spokesman, said he may be in Jacksonville, Fla., and that he faces charges of murder and first-degree burglary.



Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey

Capt. John Stringer, department spokesman, said Caleb Ryan Kegley, 19, of Athens was arrested May 16 and charged with murder and first-degree burglary. His bond was set at $120,000.

The other arrests in the case announced by the department are:

* Hunter Guy Ray Dubois, 20, of Athens is charged with murder and first-degree burglary. He has $60,000 bonds for both charges.

* Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney was arrested May 9 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., on a warrant for capital murder and burglary.

* Austin Holmes, 19, from Toney was arrested May 9 for capital murder and burglary first-degree in Pratt’s death.

* Hunter Mitchell Moore of Huntsville was charged May 6 with capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

* A juvenile suspect was arrested May 13. The department is withholding additional information on that arrest due to the suspect’s age.

About 1:30 a.m. May 6, patrol officers found Pratt dead inside the Skyline Road residence. He had been stabbed. A second victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Huntsville Hospital.