Madison police are searching for four robbery suspects

Madison Police are investigating after a Verizon store is robbed at gunpoint and the four suspects are still on the loose.

It happened at the Verizon store on Madison Boulevard near Hughes Road Monday afternoon.

The two employees who working when the robbery happened told us they were zip tied along with a customer.

The four suspects helped themselves to merchandise and store employees said they stole money and phones.

We talked to a woman who works at a nearby store. She told us she talked to one of the Verizon employees and thought he was joking when he said the store was robbed at gunpoint, but she soon realized it was no joke at all.

"Well he had a zip tie around his arm..... And then I heard all the police cars," said Cynthia Valentin who works nearby.

Right now Madison Police doesn't have any leads on those four suspects. The Verizon store closed for the day after the robbery. It's unclear if they'll be back open today.