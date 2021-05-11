Madison police: Wreck shuts down westbound lanes on part of Interstate 565

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of milemarker 10 on Interstate 565 due to a wreck.
Westbound lanes are completely shut down.
Find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
Be advised.
Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of milemarker 10 on Interstate 565 due to a wreck.
Westbound lanes are completely shut down.
Find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|76544
|1522
|Mobile
|40979
|804
|Madison
|34763
|503
|Tuscaloosa
|25781
|452
|Montgomery
|24331
|589
|Shelby
|23431
|249
|Baldwin
|21135
|308
|Lee
|15886
|171
|Calhoun
|14505
|314
|Morgan
|14300
|279
|Etowah
|13834
|353
|Marshall
|12222
|223
|Houston
|10571
|281
|Elmore
|10061
|205
|Limestone
|9964
|151
|Cullman
|9670
|193
|St. Clair
|9657
|243
|Lauderdale
|9428
|241
|DeKalb
|8831
|186
|Talladega
|8223
|176
|Walker
|7236
|277
|Autauga
|6920
|108
|Jackson
|6813
|112
|Blount
|6661
|137
|Colbert
|6301
|134
|Coffee
|5512
|119
|Dale
|4831
|111
|Russell
|4412
|38
|Chilton
|4294
|112
|Franklin
|4256
|82
|Covington
|4121
|118
|Tallapoosa
|4029
|152
|Escambia
|3934
|76
|Chambers
|3563
|123
|Dallas
|3551
|151
|Clarke
|3510
|61
|Marion
|3119
|101
|Pike
|3108
|77
|Lawrence
|3002
|98
|Winston
|2744
|72
|Bibb
|2607
|64
|Geneva
|2500
|77
|Marengo
|2497
|64
|Pickens
|2344
|61
|Barbour
|2308
|57
|Hale
|2229
|77
|Butler
|2159
|69
|Fayette
|2124
|62
|Henry
|1887
|44
|Cherokee
|1849
|45
|Randolph
|1802
|41
|Monroe
|1774
|40
|Washington
|1673
|39
|Macon
|1592
|50
|Clay
|1562
|56
|Crenshaw
|1523
|57
|Cleburne
|1489
|41
|Lamar
|1425
|35
|Lowndes
|1388
|53
|Wilcox
|1271
|30
|Bullock
|1230
|41
|Conecuh
|1105
|29
|Perry
|1077
|26
|Coosa
|1072
|28
|Sumter
|1045
|32
|Greene
|923
|34
|Choctaw
|606
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|95968
|1622
|Davidson
|89465
|938
|Knox
|50796
|635
|Hamilton
|44378
|495
|Rutherford
|43100
|435
|Williamson
|28040
|217
|Sumner
|24052
|349
|Montgomery
|20315
|227
|Wilson
|18838
|235
|Out of TN
|18422
|98
|Unassigned
|17005
|134
|Sullivan
|16846
|295
|Blount
|15513
|193
|Bradley
|15062
|150
|Washington
|14623
|245
|Maury
|13517
|172
|Sevier
|13408
|175
|Putnam
|11398
|175
|Madison
|11185
|242
|Robertson
|9768
|131
|Anderson
|8768
|172
|Hamblen
|8616
|173
|Greene
|7889
|156
|Tipton
|7371
|102
|Coffee
|6911
|122
|Dickson
|6841
|112
|Cumberland
|6748
|133
|Carter
|6639
|158
|Gibson
|6533
|146
|McMinn
|6518
|98
|Bedford
|6512
|129
|Roane
|6302
|105
|Jefferson
|6222
|124
|Loudon
|6140
|69
|Hawkins
|6110
|107
|Lawrence
|5953
|87
|Monroe
|5855
|95
|Warren
|5546
|81
|Dyer
|5429
|106
|Franklin
|5154
|90
|Fayette
|5090
|76
|Cheatham
|4558
|56
|Obion
|4541
|96
|Cocke
|4511
|99
|Lincoln
|4366
|63
|Rhea
|4353
|75
|Marshall
|4199
|58
|Campbell
|4157
|63
|Weakley
|4147
|65
|Giles
|3999
|100
|Henderson
|3795
|76
|White
|3660
|70
|Carroll
|3622
|83
|Macon
|3622
|78
|Hardin
|3578
|68
|Hardeman
|3529
|64
|Lauderdale
|3196
|44
|Henry
|3193
|76
|Claiborne
|3181
|73
|Scott
|3136
|45
|Marion
|3128
|47
|Overton
|3016
|61
|Wayne
|2962
|34
|Hickman
|2844
|46
|McNairy
|2825
|54
|DeKalb
|2803
|54
|Smith
|2779
|39
|Haywood
|2714
|62
|Grainger
|2630
|50
|Morgan
|2502
|39
|Trousdale
|2502
|22
|Fentress
|2423
|47
|Johnson
|2409
|39
|Chester
|2148
|51
|Bledsoe
|2146
|11
|Polk
|2082
|24
|Unicoi
|2042
|49
|Crockett
|2032
|48
|Cannon
|1923
|31
|Union
|1907
|34
|Humphreys
|1803
|27
|Grundy
|1793
|34
|Lake
|1704
|26
|Sequatchie
|1702
|29
|Benton
|1667
|40
|Decatur
|1589
|39
|Lewis
|1582
|26
|Meigs
|1390
|25
|Stewart
|1325
|28
|Jackson
|1323
|36
|Clay
|1103
|31
|Houston
|1095
|33
|Perry
|1067
|28
|Moore
|1012
|17
|Van Buren
|848
|23
|Pickett
|760
|24
|Hancock
|591
|12