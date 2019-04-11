Madison police: Wreck on Madison Boulevard causing traffic delays

Clear
Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say there is a wreck on eastbound Madison Boulevard, near Sullivan Street.

Police say drivers should expect delays for the next 45 minutes. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

