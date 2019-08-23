Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison police: Wreck on Highway 72 causing traffic delays

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Chick-fil-A on Highway 72 due to a wreck in the eastbound lanes.

For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events