Clear

Madison police: Wreck causes delays on County Line Road at Lena Cain Boulevard

Be advised.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 7:44 AM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say drivers should expect delays in the area of County Line Road and Lena Cain Boulevard for the next 30 minutes due to a wreck.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area or to take an alternate route.

You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events