Madison police: Woman arrested for child abuse has been released

Madison police say Brianna Robinson, 24, turned herself in on April 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Robinson was charged with torture/willful abuse of child, and her bond was set at $2,500. She was released almost three hours after being booked in the Madison County Jail.
Robinson has a felon examination hearing at 10:30 a.m. on May 15. Madison police said, since the case involves a juvenile, they are not releasing any more information.
