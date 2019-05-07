Madison police: Woman arrested for child abuse has been released

Madison police say Brianna Robinson, 24, turned herself in on April 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Robinson was charged with torture/willful abuse of child, and her bond was set at $2,500. She was released almost three hours after being booked in the Madison County Jail.

Robinson has a felon examination hearing at 10:30 a.m. on May 15. Madison police said, since the case involves a juvenile, they are not releasing any more information.