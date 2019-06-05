Madison police: Westbound traffic at HWY 72, Hughes Road intersection shut down after wreck

Madison police say westbound traffic at the Highway 72 and Hughes Road intersection is shut down for the next hour due to a wreck.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area, if possible. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
