Madison police: Westbound traffic at HWY 72, Hughes Road intersection shut down after wreck

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say westbound traffic at the Highway 72 and Hughes Road intersection is shut down for the next hour due to a wreck.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area, if possible. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

