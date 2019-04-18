Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison police: Tree limbs down in the area of Eastview Drive at Victoria Drive

Police say Public Works has been advised.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Madison police, tree limbs are down in the area of Eastview Drive at Victoria Drive.

Police say Public Works has been advised. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events