Huntsville Utilities responds to Madison power outage

Update: Traffic lights are back on at Wall Triana and Madison Boulevard. Power has been restored to the majority of customers.

From earlier:

Madison police say drivers should treat the intersection of Wall Triana and Madison Boulevard as a four-way stop.

Huntsville Utilities is working to restore power in the area. The department says an outage is impacting customers from Mill Road south of Interstate 565 to Martin Road and from Sullivan Street east to Hughes Road.

Huntsville Utilities says the cause is unknown at this time.

You can see the outage map here.