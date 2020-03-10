Clear

Huntsville Utilities responds to Madison power outage

Be advised.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 8:38 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Traffic lights are back on at Wall Triana and Madison Boulevard. Power has been restored to the majority of customers. 

-------------

From earlier:

Madison police say drivers should treat the intersection of Wall Triana and Madison Boulevard as a four-way stop.

Huntsville Utilities is working to restore power in the area. The department says an outage is impacting customers from Mill Road south of Interstate 565 to Martin Road and from Sullivan Street east to Hughes Road.

Huntsville Utilities says the cause is unknown at this time.

You can see the outage map here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events