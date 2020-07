Madison police say a wreck on Monday around 8:30 a.m. is blocking traffic on westbound Madison Boulevard and northbound Hughes Road.

Emergency crews are at the scene. The wreck involves a dump truck, and one patient is being taken to the hospital.

Drivers should seek an alternate route. Police at the scene told WAAY 31 around 9:15 a.m. that they would probably be there for another hour.

