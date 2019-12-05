Clear
Madison police: Power out at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road intersection due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 10:19 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 11:41 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Madison Boulevard and Hughes Road due to a wreck.

The department says power is out at the intersection due to a downed power line, and crews are at the scene.

Drivers should treat the area as a three-way intersection until repairs are made. Stop signs have been placed to help drivers.

