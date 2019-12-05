Madison police: Power out at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road intersection due to wreck

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Madison Boulevard and Hughes Road due to a wreck.
The department says power is out at the intersection due to a downed power line, and crews are at the scene.
Drivers should treat the area as a three-way intersection until repairs are made. Stop signs have been placed to help drivers.
