Madison police: Portion of Hughes Road closed during Bob Jones High School parade

Be advised.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Hughes Road at Portal Lane North to Eastview Drive is closed due to the Bob Jones High School parade.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes during the approximately 1.5-hour event. For live traffic alerts, click here.

