Part of Madison Boulevard blocked after barrel spills 55 gallons of water treatment chemical

UPDATE: Officials say a barrel tipped over, spilling 55 gallons of a water treatment chemical. They determined the chemical to not be harmful.

The Wendy’s restaurant in the area is closed.

Madison Public Works is moving the barrel, and the road will be cleaned.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison police say Wall Triana Highway and Madison Boulevard and Celtic Drive and Madison Boulevard will be blocked until further notice due to a potential HAZMAT, or hazardous materials, situation.

The police department sent the alert around 9:40 a.m. Monday, saying that drivers should seek an alternate route.

