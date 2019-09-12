Madison police: Multiple reports of burglars kicking in doors, stealing

The Madison Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for burglars kicking in doors.
The department said on Thursday that, in the last 24 hours it has received multiple reports of burglaries to apartments along Royal Drive and Waterhill Road.
These incidents involved doors being kicked in and items such as electronics being stolen.
Residents in these areas are encouraged to call 911 if you see or hear any suspicious activity.
If you have video security cameras that may have captured suspicious persons, contact the department at 256-772-5685.
