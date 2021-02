Update: Police say Daigle was located.

Original story:

Madison police are working to locate a 12-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday night.

The department says Collin James Daigle was last seen wearing a tan jacket, grey jogging pants and white slides in the area of Mountain View Lane in Madison around 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Daigle is described as 5'6" with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about his location, call Madison police at 256-722-7190.