Madison police: Help get these pets back home

The Madison Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday in an attempt to get some pets at the Madison Animal Shelter back home.
They say a black and white Labrador Retriever mix was found in the Mose Chapel area. A black and tan male cat was found at the Madison Landing apartments, and a gray cat and black and white cat were found in the area of Lanier Road.
If you recognize any of these pets, you're asked to contact Madison Animal Control at 256-772-5689.
