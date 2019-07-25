Clear
Madison police: Runaway teens from juvenile facility have been detained

Madison police say all three juveniles have been detained.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 8:47 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Madison police say all three juveniles have been detained.

Madison Police Captain John Stringer says the three teens were on the run for roughly an hour and a half. They were caught around 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Segers Road and Schrimsher Road in Limestone County.

Madison police called in SWAT, 3rd shift employees and investigation units. They also set up a perimeter.

Police say a SWAT member spotted the teens on his way in and they caught all of them within 15 to 20 minutes of that sighting. They will be taking them back to Sequel Facility Thursday night.

-----------

From earlier:

Madison police say the department is seeking three juvenile male runaways from the Sequel Facility, also known as Three Springs, on Browns Ferry Road.

Police say two of the teens are black males and one is a while male. They were last seen wearing white shirts and tan khaki shorts or gym shorts. If you see the teens, police ask you to call 256-722-7190. 

Since the juveniles have been caught, we have removed their photos. We do not typically release the names or photos of juveniles. However, in this case they were released by police because of a public safety issue. Now that the juveniles have been detained, they are no longer a pubic safety concern.

