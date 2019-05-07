Madison police: Former teacher’s aide charged with abuse of child

The Madison Police Department has arrested and charged a man with willful torture/abuse of a child by a caregiver or person in charge.

Theron Benjamin Rice, 28, of Madison was a contract employee through a staffing agency, according to Madison City Schools. Police say Rice was a teacher’s aide.

Rice was arrested Monday on a warrant obtained by detectives after an investigation into allegations made earlier this month, said Capt. John Stringer, department spokesman. Rice was booked in the Limestone County Jail.

Stringer said this charge was the result of information obtained from an unrelated investigation of the same nature in which Jamerson Lee Baker was charged with the same offense. (Read more about that here)