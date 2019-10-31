Madison police: Eastbound lanes shutdown on portion of Highway 72 due to wreck

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Highway 72 near Sherwin Williams for the next 30 minutes due to a wreck involving multiple vehicles.
Eastbound lanes are shutdown. To see live traffic alerts, click here.
