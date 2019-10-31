Clear
Madison police: Eastbound lanes shutdown on portion of Highway 72 due to wreck

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 5:22 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Highway 72 near Sherwin Williams for the next 30 minutes due to a wreck involving multiple vehicles.

Eastbound lanes are shutdown. To see live traffic alerts, click here.

