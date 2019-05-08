Madison police: Crews working to put out structure fire at Hilltop Ridge Drive

Madison police say crews are working to put out a structure fire in the 200 Block of Hilltop Ridge Drive, off Burgreen Road in Limestone County.
According to Captain Michael Sedlacek with Madison Fire, the home is fully involved, but no injuries have been reported.
