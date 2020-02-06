Madison police: Avoid Wall Triana, Gooch Lane due to wreck

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Wall Triana and Gooch Lane due to a wreck Thursday around 9 a.m.
Drivers should take alternate routes or use caution in the area.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
