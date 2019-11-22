Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Wall Triana and Cottonwood Trail due to a wreck.
The department says there are injuries and lane blockage.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates. For live traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- Madison police: Avoid Wall Triana, Cottonwood Trail due to wreck
- Madison police: Avoid Highway 72, Wall Triana Highway due to multi-vehicle wreck
- Madison police: Avoid Interstate 565 westbound lanes near Wall Triana exit due to wreck
- Madison Police investigate deadly shooting near the Wall Triana Kroger
- Madison police: Wreck at Highway 72 at Wall Triana Highway caused traffic delays
- Early morning wreck temporarily shuts down Wall Triana exit
- Traffic Alert: Wreck closes Capshaw Road at Wall Triana, Nance
- Update: Traffic flowing again on Wall Triana near West Madison Elementary after two-vehicle wreck
- Madison police: Avoid Hughes Road and Old Madison Pike due to wreck
- Madison police: Avoid Exit 9 westbound to Interstate 565 due to wreck
Scroll for more content...