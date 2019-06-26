Clear

Madison police: Avoid Interstate 565 westbound lanes near Wall Triana exit due to wreck

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 9:34 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 9:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Interstate 565 in the westbound lanes near the Wall Triana exit for the next hour due to a wreck with blockage.

