Madison police: Avoid Interstate 565 westbound lanes near Wall Triana exit due to wreck

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Interstate 565 in the westbound lanes near the Wall Triana exit for the next hour due to a wreck with blockage.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
