Update: Traffic flowing after wreck cleared on Interstate 565 westbound in Madison

UPDATE: (6:30 p.m.) The wreck has been cleared.
Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Interstate 565 westbound, east of Exit 9, for the next hour due to a multi-vehicle wreck.
