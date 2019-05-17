Clear

Madison police: Avoid Hughes Road and Old Madison Pike due to wreck

Posted: May. 17, 2019 7:55 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 8:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police says drivers should avoid the intersection of Hughes Road and Old Madison Pike (Browns Ferry Road) for the next hour due to a wreck.

