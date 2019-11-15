Clear
Madison police: Avoid Hughes Road, Browns Ferry due to wreck blocking lanes

Be advised.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 7:37 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Hughes Road and Browns Ferry for the next 45 minutes due to a wreck blocking lanes.

For live traffic alerts, click here.

