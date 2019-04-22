Madison police say drivers should avoid Highway 72 at Wall Triana Highway due to a wreck.
Police say drivers should expect delays for up to one hour. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
Related Content
- Madison police: Avoid Highway 72, Wall Triana Highway due to multi-vehicle wreck
- Madison police: Avoid Highway 72 at Wall Triana Highway due to a wreck
- Highway 72 wreck slows down morning traffic
- Pedestrian hit by car on Wall Triana Highway
- Portion of Wall Triana Highway to close tomorrow
- Fallen tree blocks part of Wall Triana Highway
- Traffic Alert: Flooding impacts one lane of Wall Triana Highway
- One dead in wreck on Highway 72 in Huntsville
- Overnight wreck shuts down Highway 72 in Limestone County
- Madison Co. road will soon extend to Highway 72 East
Scroll for more content...