Madison police: Avoid Highway 72 at Wall Triana Highway due to a wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 8:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say drivers should avoid Highway 72 at Wall Triana Highway due to a wreck.

Police say drivers should expect delays for up to one hour. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

