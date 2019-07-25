Clear

Madison police: Avoid Exit 9 westbound to Interstate 565 due to wreck

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 5:31 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Exit 9 westbound to Interstate 565 for the next hour due to a wreck with injuries.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said one person has non-life-threatening injuries. He said an ambulance arrived to scene and traffic is backed up at the Wall Triana Highway and Madison Boulevard exit.

