Madison police: Avoid Exit 9 westbound to Interstate 565 due to wreck

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Exit 9 westbound to Interstate 565 for the next hour due to a wreck with injuries.
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said one person has non-life-threatening injuries. He said an ambulance arrived to scene and traffic is backed up at the Wall Triana Highway and Madison Boulevard exit.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
