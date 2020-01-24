Clear
Update: Traffic flowing again after wreck at Browns Ferry Road, Sullivan Street in Madison

Be advised.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 7:35 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 8:28 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: The wreck has been cleared.

Original story:

Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Browns Ferry Road and Sullivan Street due to a wreck.

The department says northbound traffic is blocked and emergency crews are at the scene.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

