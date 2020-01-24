Update: Traffic flowing again after wreck at Browns Ferry Road, Sullivan Street in Madison

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Update: The wreck has been cleared.
---------------
Original story:
Madison police say drivers should avoid the area of Browns Ferry Road and Sullivan Street due to a wreck.
The department says northbound traffic is blocked and emergency crews are at the scene.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
