Madison police: Another Skyline Road murder suspect caught in Florida

Madison police say the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force in Jacksonville, Florida has apprehended a fugitive in the Skyline Road murder investigation.
Police say 19-year-old Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey was located and detained by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning in Jacksonville, Florida, and he is awaiting extradition to Madison County on felony warrants for murder and burglary first-degree.
According to police, Harvey fled North Alabama and was suspected to be in the Jacksonville, Florida area.
Jacksonville Beach police found another suspect in the murder of Robert Luke Pratt, Lucas Ray Kemp, on May 9 in Florida, and he was later returned to Madison County for murder and burglary first-degree charges.
Madison police say detectives had reason to believe that Kemp and Harvey were travelling together. They say this is an active investigation, and no other information will be released at this time.
