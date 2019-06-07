Madison police: 8th suspect charged in Skyline Road murder

The Madison Police Department says it has made another arrest in its investigation of the May 6 murder of Luke Robert Pratt.

A juvenile, who has not been identified due to their age, voluntarily came to the department and was charged with murder and burglary, said Capt. John Stringer, department spokesman.

Bond was set at $120,000.

This is the eighth suspect to be charged in the murder on Skyline Road.

Read more about those here