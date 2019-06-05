Madison police: 8 people involved in botched robbery that led to Skyline Road murder

WAAY 31 learned new details about a Madison murder in court on Wednesday.

Six men have been arrested for a murder on Skyline Road. One man is still on the run. Detectives said an eight arrest is expected at the end of the week.

Hunter Moore, 18, was in court on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing. He is charged with capital murder, burglary and attempted murder. The judge sent his case to a grand jury.

The prosecutor on the case said in court, they are not asking for the death penalty in any of these cases. All of the suspects that have been identified are between 17 and 20 years old. Detectives say each of the teens arrested said they never planned on killing anyone, and were just trying to rob their friends of dope.

"This case is difficult on all sides. There are lives that are shattered, from victims to victim families, but some of these parents have to be absolutely devastated and some of these young mens' lives are going to be forever altered," said Shauna Barnett, the prosecutor for the case.

Barnett said she plans on trying eight different cases against the teens who are accused of murdering Luke Pratt at his girlfriend's home in May. A police detective said they were called to the home on Skyline Road and found Pratt stabbed to death and another man inside the home shot. Detectives said the suspects told them Moore was the mastermind of the robbery that was for dope.

"They had basically this meeting about how they were going to hit this lick, and they had it planned out. They had two on each door. Drivers and look outs, and it sounds like they drug everyone they knew in this tragedy," Barnett said.

Detectives said the eight men spread out around the house. They testified on the stand that five went into the home, and three of them were armed. One was armed with an axe, another with a gun, and the third with a knife. All but the knife have been recovered.

Detectives said the suspects only got away with an Xbox, which has been recovered.

The district attorney's office said they are working to see if any of the suspects want to plead guilty and not take the case to trial. Some of the suspects are eligible for youthful offender status, which means their cases would be sealed and wouldn't go on their record if they are not tried as adults. The prosecutor said it's unclear if the suspects' lawyers will try for that.