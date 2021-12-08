City of Madison plans to annex largest portion of Limestone Co. since 2016

The City of Madison has plans to annex another chunk of Limestone County. This will be the largest portion of land they have taken from the county since 2016.

The new property will have room for housing developments, a new road, and most notably, a brand new elementary school.

"Since 2016, coming back into office, we haven't annexed anything large over 3 acres," says Mayor Paul Finley.

The City of Madison hasn't annexed a large amount of land from Limestone County in almost six years, as the mayor says it usually goes against their growth policy.

"Our growth policy says we will only do that if it makes sense for our city, this one does," says Mayor Finley.

The 120 acres of land between Hardiman and Segers road checks all of the boxes, according to Finley. The parcel provides an area for a new elementary school the city needs to keep up with the growing population.

"We took care of growth in the elementary side for several years. This school in Limestone County would be the last school that was needed to keep Madison in the strongest position it could be," says Mayor Finley.

The development will also include about 200 new homes in the area.

"I know that this entire community is going to continue to grow," explains Mayor Finley.

The community is growing into an unincorporated area that is already surrounded by the city. The mayor explains, "The annexed portion that we're talking about in many instances is already surrounded by Madison."

He says the key to this growth is planning out the addition as best they can.

"Yes we're growing, but doing it in a smart, controlled way," says Mayor Finley.

The Limestone County Commission Chairman, Collin Daly, says most of the time the county benefits from this type of annexation. He says when a city annexes unincorporated land they take the burden of repairing roads and providing public safety, while Limestone County still gets their portion of tax dollars.

There will be a public hearing about these new plans at the Madison City Council meeting on Monday. The mayor encourages anyone to come and ask questions about this new development before the council votes on the plans.