Madison pharmacy ready to order Hepatitis A vaccines

A local pharmacy is prepared to order Hepatitis A vaccines, now that three cases were confirmed in Madison County.

The Madison Health Mart Pharmacy and Sparkman Health Mart Pharmacy tell WAAY 31 they do not currently have any of the vaccines, but that could soon change.

Hepatitis A is a virus that attacks the liver, usually transmitted from contaminated food, water, fecal matter and blood. It can be deadly if left untreated. The initial outbreak in DeKalb and Jackson counties has spread.

Emmanuel Ukoha lives in Madison County. His brother is a doctor and pushes safety messages to him, especially with a Hepatitis A outbreak.

"You see needles on the floor, don't pick it up. Whenever I see a sharp object, try to avoid them," Ukoha said.

The state health department confirmed three cases in Madison County and another eight in Marshall County. The Alabama Department of Public Health is working to get vaccinations for people who are deemed at-risk.

"Drug abusers that use needles or share needles, men who have sex with men and the homeless population," Dr. Jillian Lann, a pharmacist specialist at Madison Health Mart Pharmacy, said.

Dr. Lann tells WAAY 31 people traveling internationally to countries with contaminated water also are at-risk. She says Hepatitis A is rare, but vaccinations are what can prevent the disease.

It's a two-part shot, each taken six months apart. Dr. Lann said they will start ordering the vaccine immediately when they start getting requests from customers.

"I just foresee more cases in the future unless people really get proactive and get vaccinated," Dr. Lann said.

Ukoha is worried not just for his safety, but the entire community's.

"I'm trying to make sure, like, I'm safe. I'm trying to make sure other people are safe. I'm pretty much very concerned when it comes to health," Ukoha said.

The symptoms for Hepatitis A are actually similar to those of the flu. Fever, vomiting and the chills are just some of the possible signs.