Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison neighbors put on ghoulish football game for Halloween

Two residents of a Madison neighborhood are taking Halloween decorations to new heights.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 3:44 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott, Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Two residents of a Madison neighborhood are taking Halloween decorations to new heights.

Drive by the corner of Tumbleweed Drive and Gooch Lane and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

The football game between Skeletons and Bones stretches across two yards. The set up includes players, cheerleaders and fans – all spooky, of course.

This tradition started in 2017 as something fun to do to bring enjoyment to the area.

Every few days the set up is changed to a new game play.

And if you come by at night, you even get to see it lit up.

A winner of the game will be revealed on Halloween.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events