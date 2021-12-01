Madison native serves aboard USS Essex

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Madison, Alabama, native is serving aboard USS Essex, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert O’Brian is a 2016 Sparkman High School graduate. Today, O’Brian serves as a Navy electricians’ mate.

O’Brian joined the Navy four years ago to travel the world.

“I joined the Navy for the experience and to see the world,” said O’Brian.

According to O’Brian, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Madison.

"Growing up in Madison helped me learn to make better choices while serving in the Navy," said O’Brian.

Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Essex is the second ship in the Wasp-class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships and the fifth ship named for Essex County, Massachusetts. Essex was a 1000-ton ironclad river gunboat of the U.S. Army and later U.S. Navy during the American Civil War.

According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

"My favorite part about serving aboard USS Essex is learning about my trade," said O’Brian.

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, O’Brian is most proud of seeing other countries most people don’t get to see.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, O’Brian, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

"To me, serving in the Navy means sacrificing time with loved ones to do what some people won’t do," added O’Brian.