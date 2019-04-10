Madison named best place to raise a family in Alabama

If you are looking for somewhere in Alabama to settle down and raise a family, you can’t beat Madison.

That’s according to the website Niche.com, which describes itself as “the best place to research U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, and companies. … Niche does rigorous cleaning and analysis on large data sets, and combines them with feedback from our community for nuanced insight that can't be found anywhere else.”

According to a press release announcing Madison’s win, “Madison rose to #1 by excelling in factors like cost of living, local housing, area public schools, diversity, and walkability. Our 2019 Best Places to Live release analyzes 18,000+ communities nationwide, combining statistical data and millions of resident reviews.”

