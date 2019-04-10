Clear
Madison named best place to raise a family in Alabama

If you are looking for somewhere in Alabama to settle down and raise a family, one website says you can’t beat Madison.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 11:31 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

That’s according to the website Niche.com, which describes itself as “the best place to research U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, and companies. … Niche does rigorous cleaning and analysis on large data sets, and combines them with feedback from our community for nuanced insight that can't be found anywhere else.”

According to a press release announcing Madison’s win, “Madison rose to #1 by excelling in factors like cost of living, local housing, area public schools, diversity, and walkability. Our 2019 Best Places to Live release analyzes 18,000+ communities nationwide, combining statistical data and millions of resident reviews.”

See where other communities ranked on the list here, find out how Niche made the decision here, and let us know what you think of the ranking in the comments section below.

