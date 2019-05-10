Police: Madison murder suspect arrested on Florida beach

A third suspect in the murder of Luke Robert Pratt has been arrested by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department in Florida, according to that department and Madison Police Department.

Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney was arrested Thursday based on a warrant for capital murder and burglary, said Larry Smith, Jacksonville Beach police spokesperson.

He awaits extradition on those felony warrants, said Capt. John Stringer, Madison Police Department spokesman.

Pratt was murdered May 6 on Skyline Road. Hunter Mitchell Moore of Huntsville was charged Monday with capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Pratt. On Thursday, 19-year-old Austin Holmes from Toney was arrested for capital murder and burglary first-degree in Pratt’s death.

Smith said license plate readers alerted the department that a vehicle being sought by Madison police was in the area. This lead officers to a beach parking lot, where they found the vehicle. Kemp and two others were then located on the beach.

The two others were interviewed and released, Smith said.