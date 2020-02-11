Madison moves forward with plans to turn former juvenile detention facility into community center

The Madison City Council voted Monday night to approve the purchase of the old Three Springs juvenile detention center and turn it into a community center.

The city gave WAAY 31 a potential mock-up of how the final facility could look. Plans include meeting spaces, an art room, a computer room and offices for non-profit agencies.

Right now, we know the project is expected to take five years to complete.

The Madison City Council revoked Three Springs’ business license in August following a series of juveniles escaping from the facility. You can read more about that here.