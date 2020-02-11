Madison moves forward with plans to turn former juvenile detention facility into community center

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Madison City Council voted Monday night to approve the purchase of the old Three Springs juvenile detention center and turn it into a community center.
The city gave WAAY 31 a potential mock-up of how the final facility could look. Plans include meeting spaces, an art room, a computer room and offices for non-profit agencies.
Right now, we know the project is expected to take five years to complete.
The Madison City Council revoked Three Springs’ business license in August following a series of juveniles escaping from the facility. You can read more about that here.
