Madison County missionaries to begin offering free English classes weekly

Beginning Aug. 27, local missionaries in Madison will begin teaching free English classes weekly in person and online that are open to the public.

Elders Hulet and Howard say that offering these classes is just another way they can help the community.

"As missionaries, we are here to serve the community, the people. So, one thing we give is these English classes, me and my companion Elder Howard, we're here to serve the Latinos around here," Hulet said.

Hulet says that class lessons will follow the English-language learning program EnglishConnect provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Classes will be adapted as they go based on demand, with no set end date as of now.

"The plan now is to teach one lesson per week, so it's going to last 25 weeks. But, if there are a lot of people who are interested or something like that, what we can do is like two lessons in a week, so you can do it faster or if they want, we're also still offering one-on-one classes," Hulet said.

The classes will be given both in person and online through Facebook Live on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with recordings being uploaded on Facebook afterwards for those who cannot attend in real time. In-person classes can have up to 50 students and it is required that all students wear a mask.

Classes will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Madison. To watch classes online or to sign up, visit the Facebook page, or for any questions call: 938-200-6907.